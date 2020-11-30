Biden Names Jen Psaki as Press Secretary, Announcing All-Female Communications Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Joe Biden intends to appoint former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary, Biden's transition team has announced.

On Sunday, Biden's team announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said, as quoted in his team's Sunday release.

Biden's communications team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, a longtime aide who served as his campaign communications director and who will now be White House Communications Director. Biden also named Jen Psaki as his White House Press Secretary on Sunday.

"Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in," Psaki said on Twitter on Sunday.

Biden's transition team also named Symone Sanders as Kamala Harris's spokesperson, Ashley Etienne as Harris's communications director, Karine Jean-Pierre as Deputy Press Secretary, Pili Tobar as Deputy White House Communications Director, and Elizabeth E. Alexander as Communications Director for the First Lady.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced.

US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.

Earlier this month, Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the November 3 presidential election results.