UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Names LA Mayor, Ex-US Intelligence Officer As Next Envoy To India - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Names LA Mayor, Ex-US Intelligence Officer as Next Envoy to India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden has selected the long-serving Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, as his first ambassador to India, the White House announced on Friday.

"Eric M. Garcetti [is the] Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of India," the White House said in a statement. "Garcetti has been the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles since 2013, following 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President."

As Mayor of Los Angeles, Garcetti oversaw the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the largest municipal utility in the United States and one of the busiest airports in the world, the White House noted.

"During 12 years as an Intelligence Officer in the US Navy Reserve Component, Garcetti served under the Commander, US Pacific Fleet and the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2017 as a Lieutenant.  A Rhodes Scholar, he studied at Queen's College, Oxford," the statement said.

Garcetti co-founded Climate Mayors and led more than 400 US mayors to adopt the Paris Climate Agreement. He is the current Chair of C40 Cities - a network of 97 of the world's biggest cities taking climate action and has led the organization's engagement and expansion in India as well, the White House said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would need to vacate his posts to take up the diplomatic role in New Delhi.

Related Topics

India Senate World White House Los Angeles Paris New Delhi Oxford United States 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

1 hour ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

47 minutes ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

47 minutes ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

47 minutes ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

47 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.