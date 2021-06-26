UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Names US State Dept. Special Envoy To Promote LGBTQI Rights Globally - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden Names US State Dept. Special Envoy to Promote LGBTQI Rights Globally - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has announced his appointment of a US Special Envoy to advance the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons (LGBT), the White House said on Friday.

"Today, ahead of his remarks at the White House for Pride Month, President Joe Biden announced that he will appoint Jessica Stern to be the US Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons at the Department of State," the White House said in a statement.

The White House described Stern's role as critical to ensuring that US diplomacy and US foreign assistance would be used to promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.

"At a time when the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will bring together like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and international organizations to uphold dignity and equality for all," the statement said.

The Special Envoy will play a vital role in leading the implementation of the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World, the White House explained.

 Stern previously served as Executive Director of OutRight Action International in New York where she supported the legal registration of LGBTQI organizations globally and helped secure the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

Stern also worked to expand the UN General Assembly resolution to include gender identity, and co-founded the UN LGBTI Core Group. She has provided expert opinions to governments globally, regional human rights institutions, and UN mechanisms, including UN Women where she serves as a member of multiple leadership bodies, the White House said.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Civil Society Threatened White House Gay New York Women All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

1 hour ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

1 hour ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

1 hour ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

1 hour ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.