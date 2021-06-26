Biden Names US State Dept. Special Envoy to Promote LGBTQI Rights Globally - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has announced his appointment of a US Special Envoy to advance the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons (LGBT), the White House said on Friday.

"Today, ahead of his remarks at the White House for Pride Month, President Joe Biden announced that he will appoint Jessica Stern to be the US Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons at the Department of State," the White House said in a statement.

The White House described Stern's role as critical to ensuring that US diplomacy and US foreign assistance would be used to promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.

"At a time when the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will bring together like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and international organizations to uphold dignity and equality for all," the statement said.

The Special Envoy will play a vital role in leading the implementation of the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World, the White House explained.

Stern previously served as Executive Director of OutRight Action International in New York where she supported the legal registration of LGBTQI organizations globally and helped secure the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

Stern also worked to expand the UN General Assembly resolution to include gender identity, and co-founded the UN LGBTI Core Group. She has provided expert opinions to governments globally, regional human rights institutions, and UN mechanisms, including UN Women where she serves as a member of multiple leadership bodies, the White House said.