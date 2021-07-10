UrduPoint.com
Biden Names Veteran World Trade Expert As Ambassador To Bangladesh - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden has chosen veteran diplomat and trade policy expert Peter Haas as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh, the White House said on Friday.

"Peter Haas [is the president's] nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to [the] People's Republic of Bangladesh," the White House statement said.

Haas is a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service who holds the class of Minister-Counselor and currently serves as Acting Assistant Secretary of State and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic and business Affairs for the Department of State, the statement noted.

"Previously, Haas was Senior Advisor/Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department and prior to that was the Deputy Permanent Representative to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France," it said.

Haas has also served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department including as Consul General of the US Consulate General in Mumbai, India, the White House said.

