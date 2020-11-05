UrduPoint.com
Biden Narrows Trump Lead In Toss-Up State Pennsylvania With 89% Votes Counted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:30 AM

Biden Narrows Trump Lead in Toss-Up State Pennsylvania With 89% Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is catching up to President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with 89 percent of votes counted, results from Fox news showed.

The results showed on Wednesday night that Biden narrowed Trump's lead to 50.9 - 47.

9 percent.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes could be a decisive state, which Trump won by 44,000 votes in 2016. Like America in miniature, Pennsylvania has two major agglomerations, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with diverse Democratic-leaning populations and vast predominantly white working-class countryside in between which has been Trump country.

