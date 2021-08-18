UrduPoint.com

Biden, National Security Team Discuss Potential Terror Threats In Afghanistan- White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

President Joe Biden and the national security team discussed the issue of monitoring any potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) President Joe Biden and the national security team discussed the issue of monitoring any potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The President, Vice President, and their team also discussed their focus on monitoring for any potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, including from ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan terror group, banned in Russia]," the statement said.

Biden and the national security team also discussed efforts to speed up the evacuations of the US citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans, as well as the facilitation of the safe passage to the Kabul airport.

