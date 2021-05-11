UrduPoint.com
Biden, NATO Allies Discuss Boosting Cooperation In Baltic, Black Sea Regions - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:03 AM

President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with NATO allies on Monday conveyed his desire to work more closely with allies in the Baltic and Black Sea regions to address a range of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with NATO allies on Monday conveyed his desire to work more closely with allies in the Baltic and Black Sea regions to address a range of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The president spoke today with NATO's eastern flank allies in a virtual summit," Psaki said in a press briefing.

"He conveyed his desire for closer cooperation with our nine allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea regions on a full range of issues including global health security, climate change, energy security, and global economic recovery and he also expressed his support for enhancing NATO's deterrence and defense posture as well as the importance of allies increasing their resilience against harmful economic and political actions by our strategic competitors."

Biden also underscored the US commitment to strengthening transatlantic partnerships, Psaki said.

