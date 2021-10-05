UrduPoint.com

Biden, NATO Chief Discuss Security Environment, Transatlantic Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss global security and Transatlantic defense, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

They discussed the international security environment and NATO's ongoing efforts to safeguard Transatlantic defense," the White House said in a statement.

The US president expressed full support for the NATO agenda as agreed by the military alliance's leaders during the summit in June, the statement added.

During his stay in Washington, Stoltenberg had separate discussions with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as well as US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

