UrduPoint.com

Biden Needs To Negotiate With China Hypersonic Missiles Following Successful Test - McCaul

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:18 PM

Biden Needs to Negotiate With China Hypersonic Missiles Following Successful Test - McCaul

The Biden administration needs to begin engaging Beijing in talks to limit the threat of hypersonic weapons, especially following China's recent test of a hypersonic weapon launched from space, lead Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Biden administration needs to begin engaging Beijing in talks to limit the threat of hypersonic weapons, especially following China's recent test of a hypersonic weapon launched from space, lead Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said on Wednesday.

"Unlike Russia we have no treaties with China when it comes to hypersonics and even nuclear technology," McCaul told reporters. "It's extremely important that this administration engage in discussions now with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) on these hypersonic missiles that are so dangerous to our national security and the world.

McCaul cited a report by House Republicans a year ago warning of China's edge over the United States in developing weapons that are difficult to detect because they fly at multiple times the speed of sound - a warning that he said was illustrated by China's test of a hypersonic weapon in August.

The weapon orbited the Earth and then launched a missile that came within 20 miles of the intended target.

"It's disturbing. It's a wakeup call. It's a Sputnik moment," McCaul said of the test. He was referring to the Soviet Union's 1957 launch of the Sputnik satellite, which triggered a space race between Moscow and Washington.

The United States needs to catch up with China in a new space race, he added.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Beijing Lead United States August Competition Commission Of Pakistan From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National ..

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National Assembly told

30 minutes ago
 Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom ..

Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

30 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

55 minutes ago
 UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Af ..

UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Afghanistan Donor Conference

30 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

30 minutes ago
 FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20 ..

FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.