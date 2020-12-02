Biden Needs to Stay Prepared for Possible Provocative Acts by North Korea - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The administration of presumed US President-elect Joe Biden should be ready for possible provocative acts by North Korea, US Senator Jeff Merkley said on Tuesday.

"I think the Biden administration needs to prepare for the possibility of provocative acts by North Korea, acts they do in the early days of the administration - conduct a nuclear weapons test or an ICBM test - and put themselves back into the global conversation in that manner," Merkley said.

Merkely expressed hope that the expected future Biden administration will develop a plan in the hope of preventing such developments and the need to respond.

President Donald Trump has held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and developed with Kim what he says is a working relationship.

However, the two sides have not achieved a breakthrough on the issue of denuclearization because of the unresolved issue concerning sanctions relief.

During one of the 2020 election race debates, Biden called Kim a "thug" in stark contrast to the relatively good relations Trump had with the North Korean leader.

US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. While Biden has declared victory so has Trump, who said victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Several states have said they did not find widespread evidence of election and voter fraud.