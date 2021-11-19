UrduPoint.com

Biden Negative Poll Ratings 17% Greater Than Approval Figures - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Negative Poll Ratings 17% Greater Than Approval Figures - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A clear majority of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance less than a year into his term of office with a gap of those disapproving of him outnumbering his supporters by 17% and the gap is continuing to widen, a Quinnipiac University Poll said on Thursday.

"Americans give President Biden a negative 36 - 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion," Quinnipiac said in a press release about the poll.

It was the lowest job approval rating Biden has so far received in a Quinnipiac University national poll, the release said.

In mid-October, the president received a negative 37-52 percent job approval rating from the same organization.

In Thursday's results, Republicans disapprove 94% to 4% of Biden, Democrats approve of him by 87% to 7% and independents disapprove of him by 56% to 29%, the release said.

Among all registered voters, Biden gets a negative 38% to 53% job approval rating with 9% not offering an opinion, the release added.

Related Topics

Job Same Democrats All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

2 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

2 hours ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

2 hours ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.