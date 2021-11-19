Biden Negative Poll Ratings 17% Greater Than Approval Figures - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A clear majority of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance less than a year into his term of office with a gap of those disapproving of him outnumbering his supporters by 17% and the gap is continuing to widen, a Quinnipiac University Poll said on Thursday.

"Americans give President Biden a negative 36 - 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion," Quinnipiac said in a press release about the poll.

It was the lowest job approval rating Biden has so far received in a Quinnipiac University national poll, the release said.

In mid-October, the president received a negative 37-52 percent job approval rating from the same organization.

In Thursday's results, Republicans disapprove 94% to 4% of Biden, Democrats approve of him by 87% to 7% and independents disapprove of him by 56% to 29%, the release said.

Among all registered voters, Biden gets a negative 38% to 53% job approval rating with 9% not offering an opinion, the release added.