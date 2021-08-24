Biden Negative Rating Now 11% Higher Than Positive After Afghanistan Collapse - Poll

US President Joe Biden's negative rating is now 55 percent - 11 points higher than his approval standing following the collapse of the US-supported government and army in Afghanistan, the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden's negative rating is now 55 percent - 11 points higher than his approval standing following the collapse of the US-supported government and army in Afghanistan, the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed on Tuesday.

"The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll... for Tuesday shows that 44 percent of Likely US voters approve of President Biden's job performance," the organization said. "Fifty-five percent disapprove.

"

The latest figures include 26 percent who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 47 percent who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -21, Rasmussen said.

The results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence, Rasmussen said.