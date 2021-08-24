UrduPoint.com

Biden Negative Rating Now 11% Higher Than Positive After Afghanistan Collapse - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:14 PM

Biden Negative Rating Now 11% Higher Than Positive After Afghanistan Collapse - Poll

US President Joe Biden's negative rating is now 55 percent - 11 points higher than his approval standing following the collapse of the US-supported government and army in Afghanistan, the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden's negative rating is now 55 percent - 11 points higher than his approval standing following the collapse of the US-supported government and army in Afghanistan, the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed on Tuesday.

"The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll... for Tuesday shows that 44 percent of Likely US voters approve of President Biden's job performance," the organization said. "Fifty-five percent disapprove.

"

The latest figures include 26 percent who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 47 percent who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -21, Rasmussen said.

The results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence, Rasmussen said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Job Government

Recent Stories

Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelin ..

Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelina Jolie about Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogu ..

Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogue - Taliban

1 minute ago
 Five uplift schemes worth Rs 65m approved

Five uplift schemes worth Rs 65m approved

1 minute ago
 KP govt completes 356 MHP houses in northern KP

KP govt completes 356 MHP houses in northern KP

1 minute ago
 IFRC Makes Global Call to Step Up Disaster Prepare ..

IFRC Makes Global Call to Step Up Disaster Preparedness as Climate Change Effect ..

1 minute ago
 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Sweden&#039 ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Sweden&#039;s new Ambassador to UAE

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.