Open Menu

Biden, Netahyahu To Speak On Rafah: White House

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Biden, Netahyahu to speak on Rafah: White House

US President Joe Biden will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday after Israel's military called for Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of an offensive in the southern Gaza city, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) US President Joe Biden will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday after Israel's military called for Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of an offensive in the southern Gaza city, the White House said.

Israel's announcement comes despite Washington repeatedly saying it does not support an invasion of Rafah without a full plan to aid civilians sheltering there, and in spite of ongoing talks with the Palestinian group for a ceasefire.

"We can't speak for IDF operations. We have made our views clear on a major ground invasion of Rafah to the Israeli government, and the president will speak with the prime minister today," a spokesman for the National Security Council told AFP.

"We continue to believe that a hostage deal is the best way to preserve the lives of the hostages, and avoid an invasion of Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering.

"Those talks are ongoing now."

Israel's military on Monday called for the evacuation of Palestinians from eastern Rafah following a rocket strike by Palestinian group on a border area between Gaza and Israel that killed four Israeli soldiers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington White House Gaza Border From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

3 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

3 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

17 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

17 minutes ago
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

16 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

16 minutes ago
 Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attack ..

Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat ..

6 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation ..

Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide

6 minutes ago
 Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to enco ..

Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in ..

Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in June

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World