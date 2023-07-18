Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Coordination to Counter Iran Through Joint Exercises- White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed coordination on Iran, including through joint drills, among other matters of mutual concern, the White House said in a readout on Monday.

"The two consulted on our close coordination to counter Iran, including through regular and ongoing joint military exercises," the readout said. "They noted that the US-Israel partnership remains a cornerstone in preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon."

During the conversation, Biden also pointed out the need to take measures to maintain the viability of a two-state solution and improve the security situation in the West Bank, the White House went on to say.

"To that end, he welcomed Israel's willingness to consider new steps to support Palestinian livelihoods, and recognized promising steps by the Palestinian Authority to reassert security control in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank," the readout added. "He expressed concern about continued settlement growth and called on all parties to refrain from further unilateral measures. The two leaders agreed to consult with regional partners with the aim of convening a meeting soon in the Aqaba/Sharm format as soon as possible."

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Monday that Biden and� Netanyahu will likely meet in person before the end of the year.�