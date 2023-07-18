Open Menu

Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Coordination To Counter Iran Through Joint Exercises- White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Coordination to Counter Iran Through Joint Exercises- White House

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed coordination on Iran, including through joint drills, among other matters of mutual concern, the White House said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed coordination on Iran, including through joint drills, among other matters of mutual concern, the White House said in a readout on Monday.

"The two consulted on our close coordination to counter Iran, including through regular and ongoing joint military exercises," the readout said. "They noted that the US-Israel partnership remains a cornerstone in preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon."

During the conversation, Biden also pointed out the need to take measures to maintain the viability of a two-state solution and improve the security situation in the West Bank, the White House went on to say.

"To that end, he welcomed Israel's willingness to consider new steps to support Palestinian livelihoods, and recognized promising steps by the Palestinian Authority to reassert security control in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank," the readout added. "He expressed concern about continued settlement growth and called on all parties to refrain from further unilateral measures. The two leaders agreed to consult with regional partners with the aim of convening a meeting soon in the Aqaba/Sharm format as soon as possible."

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Monday that Biden and� Netanyahu will likely meet in person before the end of the year.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Nuclear White House Bank All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

39 minutes ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

40 minutes ago
 Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French ..

Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French Households, Small Businesses

39 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, C ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China on July 20 in Brussels - ..

40 minutes ago
 PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in Augu ..

PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in August

50 minutes ago
 IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remai ..

IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remain Weak

51 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning i ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Technology Innovation Institute contributes to pos ..

Technology Innovation Institute contributes to post-quantum cryptographic standa ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shap ..

Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shape global trade and investment

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s devel ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s developmental projects in Syria

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Minister ..

UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors M ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World