Biden, Netanyahu Set To Speak Wednesday: US Source

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are to speak Wednesday, a source familiar with the issue said.

The scheduled call comes amid tensions between the two leaders, and would be their first since August 21, a seven-week gap during which Israel also launched an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Biden has cautioned Israel against attempting to target Iran's nuclear program and is also against a strike on the country's oil installations.

