Biden, Netanyahu to speak Thursday following Gaza aid deaths: US official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday, a US official said, in their first call since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

The call comes after Biden expressed outrage over the deaths of the employees of the US-based World Central Kitchen group and said Israel must do more to protect aid workers and civilians.

"I can confirm President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu will speak tomorrow," a US official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Wednesday.

Netanyahu has said the Israeli military "unintentionally" killed the aid workers in the attack in Gaza on Monday.

The victims included a US-Canadian national along with three Britons, a Pole, an Australian and a Palestinian.

But Biden has led a chorus of international anger, and on Tuesday he issued one of his strongest statements on Israel's conduct.

Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by the deaths, adding: "Incidents like yesterday's simply should not happen."

The White House admitted that Biden was becoming increasingly frustrated with Israel's failure to protect aid workers and civilians despite repeated appeals to Netanyahu.

"I think you can sense the frustration in that statement" that Biden issued, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.