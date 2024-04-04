Biden, Netanyahu To Speak Thursday Following Gaza Aid Deaths: US Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday, a US official said, in their first call since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers in Gaza.
The call comes after Biden expressed outrage over the deaths of the employees of the US-based World Central Kitchen group and said Israel must do more to protect aid workers and civilians.
"I can confirm President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu will speak tomorrow," a US official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Wednesday.
Netanyahu has said the Israeli military "unintentionally" killed the aid workers in the attack in Gaza on Monday.
The victims included a US-Canadian national along with three Britons, a Pole, an Australian and a Palestinian.
But Biden has led a chorus of international anger, and on Tuesday he issued one of his strongest statements on Israel's conduct.
Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by the deaths, adding: "Incidents like yesterday's simply should not happen."
The White House admitted that Biden was becoming increasingly frustrated with Israel's failure to protect aid workers and civilians despite repeated appeals to Netanyahu.
"I think you can sense the frustration in that statement" that Biden issued, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
More Stories From World
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores1 hour ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert1 hour ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party1 hour ago
-
Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical study1 hour ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert2 hours ago
-
Foden hits hat-trick as Man City crush Aston Villa2 hours ago
-
Togo delays April elections over political reforms2 hours ago
-
Wirtz hits double as Leverkusen reach German Cup final3 hours ago
-
Three companies in the running for NASA's next Moon rover3 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Rimini Street, Inc.9 hours ago
-
Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents9 hours ago