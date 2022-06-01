UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden, New Zealand Counterpart Discuss Cooperation on Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation regarding shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including on the issues of trade and climate, a senior Biden administration official said.

"They discussed the work the United States and New Zealand do together on a range of issues including how we cooperate on addressing common challenges in the broader Indo-Pacific region and how we're working together on the Indo-Pacific economic framework, as well as dealing with and addressing the climate crisis," the official said during a conference call.

Biden and Ardern also discussed countering domestic terrorism and dealing with radicalization issues in the United States and New Zealand in light of recent mass shootings motivated by hate groups, but Arden did not urge any particular course of action, the official said.

The official noted that Biden and Ardern did not get into specifics about Ukraine and the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense pact.

The White House said in a separate press release that US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ardern welcomed the completion of negotiations on the bilateral Space Framework Agreement, which will underpin the two nations' cooperation on space science, earth science, sustainability, education and technology.

