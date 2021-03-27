Biden Nominates 3 Assistant Secretaries of State - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate three Assistant Secretaries of State, the White House announced in a release on Monday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Daniel J. Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Brian A. Nichols to serve as an Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Brett M. Holmgren to serve as an Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research," the release said.

The White House pointed out that Kritenbrink is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, and has served as US Envoy to Vietnam since 2017.

"He was previously the Senior Director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing," the release said. "In earlier tours in Beijing, he served as Political Minister Counselor, and as a Political Officer. Kritenbrink was Director of the Office of Chinese and Mongolian Affairs at the Department of State. He also served as a Political-Military officer at the US Embassy in Tokyo.

"

The White House said Nichols is also a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Career Minister and presently serves as US Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Nichols served as US Ambassador to Peru from 2014 to 2017 and served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The White House went on to say that Holmgren served as the Deputy for Nominations for the Biden-Harris Transition Team and as Co-Chair of the Intelligence Working Group for Biden for President.

"Earlier, Holmgren was Vice President for Technology Risk Management at Capital One Financial," the release added. "Prior to that, he was Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council, where he also previously served as Senior Policy Adviser to the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism," the release said.

Holmgren previously served as Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council and as political analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, the release added.