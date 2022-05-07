Biden Nominates 7 More Individuals for Administration Appointments - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) President Joe Biden has announced seven additional nominations for individuals to join his administration, the White House announced in  a press release on Friday.,

"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles in his administration:  Donald Cravins Jr.

, nominee for Under Secretary for Minority business Development, Department of Commerce (and) David Pekoske, nominee for Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration at the  Department of Homeland Security," the release said.

Biden nominated Hugo Rodriguez Jr. for the position US Ambassador to Nicaragua and Rosie Hidalgo as director of the Office on Violence Against Women at the Department of Justice, the release added.

The US president also nominated Jonathan Burks, Michael Singh and Kathryn Wheelbarger as members of the United States Institute of Peace, according to the release.

