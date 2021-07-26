UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

President Joe Biden is due to nominate eight US Attorneys throughout the United States, including the top prosecutor in Washington, DC, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) President Joe Biden is due to nominate eight US Attorneys throughout the United States, including the top prosecutor in Washington, DC, the White House said on Monday.

"President Biden is announcing eight nominees to serve as US Attorneys across the country, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top Federal law enforcement officials for their districts," the White House said in a statement.

The White House noted that Biden has recently launched a comprehensive effort to take on the recent rise in gun violence.

"[Among the efforts are] putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking.

Confirming US Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts," the statement said.

If the candidacies are confirmed by the US Senate, the nominees would head offices in the the states of Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington as well as in the District of Columbia.

Those eight were "chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice," the White House said.

Related Topics

Senate Washington White House Independence Columbia New York United States All Top

Recent Stories

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

12 minutes ago

RPO conducts surprise visit to Pirwadhi police sta ..

56 seconds ago

Funeral prayers of Laswa incident martyrs offered ..

58 seconds ago

Five among PO arrested; large quantity of drug sei ..

1 minute ago

Fire erupts in godown of mattress

6 minutes ago

US new home sales drop for third straight month in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.