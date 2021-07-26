Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden is due to nominate eight US Attorneys throughout the United States, including the top prosecutor in Washington, DC, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) President Joe Biden is due to nominate eight US Attorneys throughout the United States, including the top prosecutor in Washington, DC, the White House said on Monday.

"President Biden is announcing eight nominees to serve as US Attorneys across the country, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top Federal law enforcement officials for their districts," the White House said in a statement.

The White House noted that Biden has recently launched a comprehensive effort to take on the recent rise in gun violence.

"[Among the efforts are] putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking.

Confirming US Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts," the statement said.

If the candidacies are confirmed by the US Senate, the nominees would head offices in the the states of Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington as well as in the District of Columbia.

Those eight were "chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice," the White House said.