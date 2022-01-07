Biden Nominates Airborne Corps Commander to Lead CENTCOM - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The US administration has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, who is currently overseeing operations in the middle East, as a new chief of the Central Command (CENTCOM), The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

The nomination came up a day before, the report said, citing US officials and congressional records. If confirmed by the US Senate, Kurilla will succeed Marine Gen.

Frank McKenzie, and also would be promoted to four-star general.

Kurilla currently leads the 18th Airborne Corps in the state of North Carolina. Previously he was a former chief of staff for CENTCOM.

In his future capacity, he would assume the role in combating al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (both terrorist groups banned in Russia) wing in Afghanistan, the report said. He also will cover issues related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as situations in Syria and other countries in the region, it added.