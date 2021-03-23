UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Nominates Big Tech Critic Lina Khan As Federal Trade Commission Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden Nominates Big Tech Critic Lina Khan as Federal Trade Commission Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated Lina Khan for the post of Federal Trade Commission chief, the White House announced on Monday, positioning a fierce critic of Big Tech in a job that looks likely to put greater scrutiny on the technology industry often accused of antitrust violations.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Lina Khan for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission," the White House said in a statement.

Khan is an associate professor of law at Columbia Law school and former counsel in an investigation into digital markets by the US House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, the release said.

She is well known for a 2017 paper "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," which lays out what she views as anti-competitive tactics of the e-commerce giant and failures by the US government to address them.

Khan's nomination to the FTC top job is seen as crucial to the administration as it gears to widen scrutiny over big tech Names such as Google, Amazon and Facebook that could possibly lead to more antitrust investigations.

Khan, 32, would become the youngest person to serve as FTC chief.

The US Justice Department had already filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in October for alleged abuse of internet search.

The action against Google is the most forceful by the US government to ostensibly protect competition in the online search space since the groundbreaking case that began in the late 1990s against microsoft. The case was filed by the Justice Department during the time of the Trump administration, and Biden's leadership appears in support of that action.

Related Topics

Internet Google Technology Facebook White House Trump Job Lead Columbia October 2017 Market Post Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

2 minutes ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

2 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

16 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.