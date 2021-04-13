UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominates Christine Wormuth As First Female Secretary Of Army - White House

Tue 13th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated 11 officials to lead national security and law enforcement agencies, including the first female US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, the White House said in a release.

"The President has tapped Christy Abizaid for Director of National Counterterrorism Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Chris Inglis for National Cyber Director in the Executive Office of the President, Christine Wormuth for Secretary of the Army at the Department of Defense, Gil Cisneros for Under Secretary of Defense, Personnel and Readiness at the Department of Defense," the release said on Monday.

Christine Abizaid has been a counterterrorism intelligence officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency for almost a decade, then transitioned to the National Security Council and in 2014 was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia, the release said.

Chris Inglis has served for 41 years in the Federal government, including 28 years at the National Security Agency, where he was Deputy Director for seven yaers, the release said.

Christine Wormuth served as Under Secretary of Defense during the Obama-Biden administration and as the senior director for defense policy on the National Security Council, helping shape the 2012 Defense Strategic Guidance that began rebalancing the military toward the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier on Monday, Biden nominated key cybersecurity officials in the Department of Homeland Security, including Jen Easterly for the position Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Chris Magnus for Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

