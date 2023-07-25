Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has nominated State Department Counselor Derek Chollet to be the next Undersecretary of Defense for Policy to replace Colin Kahl who departed the department earlier in July, the White House said on Tuesday.

Before assuming office as the State Department Counselor in January 2021, Chollet also served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs between June 2012 and November 2014 under then-President Barack Obama.

Chollet was among the US diplomats who were helping negotiate a deal between Germany and the United States in 2021 that threatened new sanctions linked to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe. The deal became obsolete in the aftermath of explosions that made the pipeline inoperable.

Outside of government positions, between 2016 and 2020 Cholet served as Executive Vice President at The German Marshall Fund of the United States.

