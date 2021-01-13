UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy To UN Samantha Power For USAID Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy to UN Samantha Power for USAID Administrator

US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Wednesday Samantha Power, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, as the nominee for the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), elevating the position to be a member of the National Security Council, the presidential transition team reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Wednesday Samantha Power, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, as the nominee for the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), elevating the position to be a member of the National Security Council, the presidential transition team reported.

"Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced Ambassador Samantha Power as his nominee for Administrator of the USAID and elevated the position to become a member of the National Security Council," the transition team said in a statement.

Biden praised Power as "a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity."

"I know firsthand the unparalleled knowledge and tireless commitment to principled American engagement she brings to the table, and her expertise and perspective will be essential as our country reasserts its role as a leader on the world stage. As USAID Administrator, Ambassador Power will be a powerful force for lifting up the vulnerable, ushering in a new era of human progress and development, and advancing American interests globally," Biden went on to say.

Related Topics

World United Nations Progress 2017 Moral From

Recent Stories

PESCO recovers dues from defaulters, recommends 13 ..

14 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

16 seconds ago

Exports of home textiles increases by 16 percent t ..

18 seconds ago

HRW urges Biden to let justice 'go forward' on Tru ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Tiger Hockey Club wins Peshawar District ..

3 minutes ago

Raja Basharat for improving working of cooperative ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.