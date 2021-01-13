Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy to UN Samantha Power for USAID Administrator

US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Wednesday Samantha Power, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, as the nominee for the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), elevating the position to be a member of the National Security Council, the presidential transition team reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Wednesday Samantha Power, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, as the nominee for the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), elevating the position to be a member of the National Security Council, the presidential transition team reported.

"Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced Ambassador Samantha Power as his nominee for Administrator of the USAID and elevated the position to become a member of the National Security Council," the transition team said in a statement.

Biden praised Power as "a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity."

"I know firsthand the unparalleled knowledge and tireless commitment to principled American engagement she brings to the table, and her expertise and perspective will be essential as our country reasserts its role as a leader on the world stage. As USAID Administrator, Ambassador Power will be a powerful force for lifting up the vulnerable, ushering in a new era of human progress and development, and advancing American interests globally," Biden went on to say.