UrduPoint.com

Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan To Be New US Envoy To Belize - White House

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:40 AM

Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden nominated figure skater Michelle Kwan for the post US Ambassador to Belize, the White House said.

"Michelle Kwan has had a distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and sports. She is the most decorated figure skater in US history, having won 43 championships, including five world championships, nine national titles, and two Olympic medals. She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the US Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues," the White House said on Wednesday.

Kwan, who holds degrees in international relations as well as, law and diplomacy, also worked as a senior adviser at the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the White House said.

Kwan was also a member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, as well as the Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports, the White House added.

The Biden administration on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, for the post US Ambassador to Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Sports White House Belize Women Olympics Post

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

3 hours ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

3 hours ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

3 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

3 hours ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.