Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden nominated figure skater Michelle Kwan for the post US Ambassador to Belize, the White House said.

"Michelle Kwan has had a distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and sports. She is the most decorated figure skater in US history, having won 43 championships, including five world championships, nine national titles, and two Olympic medals. She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the US Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues," the White House said on Wednesday.

Kwan, who holds degrees in international relations as well as, law and diplomacy, also worked as a senior adviser at the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the White House said.

Kwan was also a member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, as well as the Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports, the White House added.

The Biden administration on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, for the post US Ambassador to Australia.