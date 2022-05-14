Biden Nominates Former Albright Aide to Be US Ambassador to Hungary - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden nominated career diplomat David Pressman to be the next US ambassador to Hungary, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration: David Pressman, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Hungary," the release said on Friday.

Pressman spent his early career in Washington as an aide to the late Madeleine Albright, who was Secretary of State under the Clinton administration, the release said.

However, one of his most important posts was as the US Ambassador to the United Nations for Special Political Affairs, the release added.

At the United Nations, Pressman represented the United States on the UN Security Council and led US negotiations on a range of international peace and security matters, with a particular focus on issues involving Europe, Russia, East Asia and the Pacific and Africa, according to the release.