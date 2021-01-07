UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland For US Attorney General - Office

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attorney General - Office

The office of US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Thursday that appellate court Judge Merrick Garland had been nominated for the post of the US attorney general

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The office of US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Thursday that appellate court Judge Merrick Garland had been nominated for the post of the US attorney general.

According to the statement, Biden announced key nominees for positions in the Justice Department, including Garland to the position of the US attorney general and Lisa Monaco, the homeland security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to the post of deputy attorney general.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve on the US Supreme Court, but his nomination languished in the Republican-controlled Senate at the end of the former president's term.

In recent weeks, Garland has recused himself from cases involving the Federal government, fueling speculation that he was a leading candidate for the US attorney general position, according to media reports.

The US attorney general heads the Department of Justice and simultaneously coordinates a number of intelligence agencies, including the FBI.

