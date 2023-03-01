UrduPoint.com

Biden Nominates Julie Su To Be Next US Secretary Of Labor - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) President Joe Biden has nominated Julie Su for the position Secretary of Labor, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is my honor to nominate Julie Su to be our country's next Secretary of Labor," Biden said in the statement. "Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind."

Su, who currently serves as the Deputy Secretary of Labor, led the Labor Department in the state of California - the largest in the country - where she strove to protect trafficked workers, increase the minimum wage and create good-paying jobs, the statement said.

Su also worked for 17 years as a civil rights attorney representing workers, the statement said.

Biden called Su "a champion for workers," adding that she helped avert a national rail shutdown and improved access to good jobs in different sectors of the economy.

