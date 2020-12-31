UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominates Kathleen Hicks, Colin Kahl For Senior Pentagon Positions - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated former senior officials Kathleen Hicks and Colin Kahl for top positions at the Department of Defense, the Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement.

"Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced his nomination of Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Dr. Colin Kahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy," the statement said on Wednesday.

Biden said the nominees have the broad experience necessary to help tackle the threats the United States faces.

"They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate [Lloyd] Austin," Biden said.

Hicks currently leads Biden's Defense Department transition team and works as a strategist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Kohl held several positions in the Obama administration, including National Security Advisor to Biden.

If confirmed, Hicks would become the first woman to hold the No. 2 position at the Defense Department.

