Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman in US history to serve on the Supreme Court.

"I'm proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court," Biden said, confirming media reports. "She is one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."