Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy As Ambassador To Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday he intends to nominate Lynne M. Tracy as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday he intends to nominate Lynne M. Tracy as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration .

.. Lynne M. Tracy, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation," a statement from the White House reads.

The current US ambassador to Russia, John J. Sullivan, appointed by former President Donald Trump, will be leaving the country after being in office since 2019.

