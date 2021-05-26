UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominates Organizer of 2028 Olympics in US for Key Intelligence Post - White House

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Brian Nelson, chief legal officer for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles (LA28) organizing committee, as Undersecretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) President Joe Biden plans to nominate Brian Nelson, chief legal officer for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles (LA28) organizing committee, as Undersecretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Before joining LA28, Nelson served in a number of senior roles in the California Department of Justice, overseeing key initiatives, including Attorney General-led efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations, dismantle human trafficking networks, and build state and international partnerships to stop money laundering and high-tech crimes," the White House said in a press release.

Nelson also served in the US Justice Department's National Security Division as deputy chief of staff, the release said.

Nelson led a list of nominees announced by the White House including: Lisa Brown as general counsel for the education Department; Matt Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department National Security Division; and Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorism Financing.

