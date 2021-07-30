Biden Nominates Prominent Cuban American to Serve as US Envoy to OAS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated Francisco Mora to serve as the US Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), the White House said in a press release.

Selecting Mora, a prominent Cuban American with a history of advocating for human rights, for the role sends a message that the administration sees promoting democracy in Latin America as critical, according to The New York Times.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate.

.. Francisco O. Mora, Nominee for Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the Organization of American States, with the rank of Ambassador," the release said on Thursday.

Mora is a professor at Florida International University but he previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for defense for the Western Hemisphere under the Obama administration.

The Biden administration has expressed concerns over issues concerning Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.