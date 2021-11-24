UrduPoint.com

Biden Nominates Shalanda Young As White House Budget Office Director

Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:47 PM

US President Joe Biden has nominated Shalanda Young as the director of the White House budget office, the White House announced on Wednesday

"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Nani Coloretti as Deputy Director.," the statement said.

If Young and Coloretti are confirmed, the department would be led by two women of color, according to the White House.

"Young, has served as Acting Director since being confirmed as Deputy Director by the Senate in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23, 2021, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government," statement added.

OMB is the largest office within the executive branch and its most vital role is to produce the budget of the president.

