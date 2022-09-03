Biden Nominates US Ambassadors to Estonia, Timor-Leste - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is nominating new US ambassadors to Estonia and Timor-Leste, the White House said on Friday.

Biden is nominating George Kent to serve as US Ambassador to Estonia, and Donna Welton to serve as US Ambassador to Timor-Leste, the White House said in a statement.

Kent is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, having worked in roles including Deputy Secretary of the State Department's European and Eurasian Bureau and Deputy Chief of the US Mission in Kiev.

Welton is likewise a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and currently serves as the State Department's Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Programs and Operations at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. Welton previously served as Assistant Chief of Mission in Afghanistan and Deputy Chief of Mission in Finland.