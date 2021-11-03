UrduPoint.com

Biden Nominates Wall Street Critic Omarova To Serve As Banking Watchdog At Treasury Dept.

Biden Nominates Wall Street Critic Omarova to Serve as Banking Watchdog at Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has nominated Wall Street critic Saule Omarova, who was born in the former Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University, to serve as a top banking watchdog at the US Treasury Department, the White House said in a release.

"NOMINATION SENT TO THE SENATE: Saule T. Omarova, of New York, to be Comptroller of the Currency for a term of five years, vice Joseph Otting," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden's decision to nominate Omarova has received much criticism from various quarters on account of her leftist views.

In particular, she suggested moving consumer banking from private institutions to the Federal Reserve and reducing the size of large banks. Banks have  since actively lobbied against her nomination.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey has asked Omarova to turn over a copy of her thesis - "Karl Marx's Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital," to allow the US Senate Banking Committee to fully assess her nomination. 

