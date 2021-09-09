Biden Nominates Willie Phillips for Energy Regulatory Commission Head - White House

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden plans to picked attorney Willie Phillips as a new head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the White House said in a statement on Thursday

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Willie L. Phillips, Jr. as a Commissioner of the FERC," the statement said.

The FERC will maintain an important role in regulating the transmission of carbon-free energy across the country, the statement said.

The White House noted in the statement that Phillips has an extensive experience in utility regulation and led the relevant commission in Washington, DC.

"Willie was a thoughtful and innovative leader in modernizing the energy grid, implementing the District's aggressive clean energy and climate goals, and in protecting the District's customers," the statement said.

Phillips also served as Assistant General Counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and held other positions in different organizations, the statement added.

