Biden Nominee For Army Chief Of Staff Says ATACMS Missiles Would Be Helpful To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Biden Nominee for Army Chief of Staff Says ATACMS Missiles Would Be Helpful to Ukraine

Gen. Randy George, nominated by President Joe Biden for the position Army Chief of Staff, said on Wednesday that the provision of ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine would be helpful for Kiev amid the conflict with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Gen. Randy George, nominated by President Joe Biden for the position Army Chief of Staff, said on Wednesday that the provision of ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine would be helpful for Kiev amid the conflict with Russia.

"Yes," George told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing when asked whether the ATACMS missiles will be helpful to Ukraine. "The ATACMS are obviously great missiles, is a great system, adds range. So, that's basically what it would be providing is the ability to attack deeper targets."

George also said that the ATACMS missiles will play a role in conducting offensive operations in the Ukraine conflict.

