Biden Nominee for Army Chief of Staff Says ATACMS Missiles Would Be Helpful to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Gen. Randy George, nominated by President Joe Biden for the position Army Chief of Staff, said on Wednesday that the provision of ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine would be helpful for Kiev amid the conflict with Russia.

"Yes," George told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing when asked whether the ATACMS missiles will be helpful to Ukraine. "The ATACMS are obviously great missiles, is a great system, adds range. So, that's basically what it would be providing is the ability to attack deeper targets."

George also said that the ATACMS missiles will play a role in conducting offensive operations in the Ukraine conflict.