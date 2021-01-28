UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominee For UN Envoy Calls Addressing US Arrears 'Highest Priority'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Biden Nominee for UN Envoy Calls Addressing US Arrears 'Highest Priority'

President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her Senate confirmation hearing that addressing the issue of more than $1 billion in arrears owed by the United States to the United Nations will be one of her highest priorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her Senate confirmation hearing that addressing the issue of more than $1 billion in arrears owed by the United States to the United Nations will be one of her highest priorities.

"Working to address these issues will be one of my highest priorities in New York, if I'm confirmed," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked if she believes owing the United Nations more than $1 billion helps the United States lead at the world body.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States needs to pay its bills in order to keep the seat at the UN table.

"Not paying our bills really does diminishes our power, and it diminishes our leadership," she said.

