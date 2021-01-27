US President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday that it is "clear" Russia's actions with respect to the United States have been adversarial and require an aggressive response

"It's clear to us that Russian actions against the United States have been aggressive and they have been adversarial and we do have to respond aggressively to their actions," Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Thomas-Greenfield added, however, that the United States has to find a way to work with Russia on issues of common interests and promised to do that at the United Nations.

"I will look forward to working with them on issues, for example, to address the situation in Iran, but I will not hesitate in my engagements with them to also press them on tough issues, such as their interference in our election, such as their cyberattacks against the United States and their own human rights violations against their own people including what happened to [opposition figure Alexey] Navalny," she said.