Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilateralize' Magnitsky Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, vowed on Tuesday to promote multilateralization of the Magnitsky sanctions against corruption and human rights abuses and ensure as many countries as possible adopt similar legal mechanisms.

"It has now been replicated to a large extent in Europe and in Canada. One of our tasks is to ensure that other countries adopt similar measures so that we can multilateralize these corruption and human rights sanctions," Powers said during her confirmation hearing before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The Magnitsky Act was first introduced against Russian officials accused by the US government of playing a role in the death of tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky, but later began to be applied globally.

Russia denies any foul play in the Magnitsky case.

Power promised to make an anticorruption work "a huge priority" and said that broader efforts to counter the decline of democracies will top the immediate USAID agenda along with addressing the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and conflicts around the world.

"I think that there would be no question to any of the wonderful USAID staff as to the level of priority that I give democracy and human rights. My whole career has been in that field," Power said.

President Joe Biden picked Power to head the USAID before his inauguration on January 20. Biden also elevated the USAID administrator position by making its future chief a member of the National Security Council. Power served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.