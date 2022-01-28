UrduPoint.com

Biden, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation Around Ukraine, Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Washington to discuss a range of issues, including joint efforts to address the alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today in Washington with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway," the White House said in a press release on Thursday. "The two discussed joint efforts, including through NATO and the OSCE, to address Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's borders."

The two leaders also discussed the US-Norway partnership in view of the most pressing international issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and provision of humanitarian support for Afghanistan, the release said.

Prime Minister Store also met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the release added.

The United States and its European allies have accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine. However, Russia has repeatedly dismissed the claims, saying it does not plan to attack any country. In addition, Moscow has warned that NATO's actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within Russia's sovereign territory.

