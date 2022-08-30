UrduPoint.com

Biden Not Briefed On Classified Records Seized From Trump's Residence - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Biden Not Briefed on Classified Records Seized From Trump's Residence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden has not been briefed on the classified material the FBI recovered from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"I can say he has not been briefed," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday.

Over the weekend, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed it will review whether the materials recovered from Trump's residence posed any national security risks, according to media reports.

The ODNI also said it will coordinate with the US Justice Department to ensure the Intelligence Community's security risk assessment is done in a manner that does not interfere with the department's ongoing criminal investigation.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden has not been briefed on any aspect related to the investigation and the White House will not comment further on the matter since the investigation is ongoing.

The FBI raided Trump's residence for nine hours and took about two dozen boxes, including what it claimed were 11 sets of classified documents.

Trump has denied there were classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and said the raid was a continuation of the Democrats' political witch hunt against him to prevent him from running for president in 2024.

The filing appears to pre-empt a court ruling on Saturday to hold a hearing this week on Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to conduct an independent review of the seized documents for potential attorney-client privilege.

Related Topics

Hearing White House Trump Florida Democrats Criminals FBI Media From Court

Recent Stories

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

3 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

3 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

3 hours ago
 Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists s ..

Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists storm government palace

3 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.