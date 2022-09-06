Biden Not Calling Russia Terrorism Sponsor Can Hardly Point to Rhetoric Softening- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The refusal of US President Joe Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism can hardly be a reason for assessing the softening of rhetoric, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During a briefing in the White House on Monday, Biden responded negatively when asked if he considers it necessary to include Russia in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"I think that this can hardly be a reason for such assessments (as softening of rhetoric). The very posing of the question is also quite monstrous. Of course, it is good that the US president answered this way. But even asking such a question is something that is difficult to understand," Peskov told the RBC broadcaster.