UrduPoint.com

Biden Not Concerned About US Senate Candidate Fetterman After Debate Debacle - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Biden Not Concerned About US Senate Candidate Fetterman After Debate Debacle - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) President Joe Biden is not concerned about John Fetterman, a candidate for the US Senate from Pennsylvania, after he displayed significant cognitive difficulties during a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz having suffered a stroke, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Not at all," Karine said during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, when asked whether Biden is concerned about Fetterman after his poor debate performance on Tuesday evening.

During the debate, Fetterman used captions at the request of his campaign to overcome cognitive challenges from the stroke he suffered in May.

Despite the computerized assistance to help him trough the debate, Fetterman frequently erred in his speech.

Fetterman's Communications Director Joe Calvello claimed the captions system was filled with mistakes. However, debate host Nexstar Media Group Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman said the production team went to extraordinary lengths to ensure the system's effectiveness.

Weitman said that Fetterman only chose to attend one of two possible debate rehearsals to familiarize himself with the equipment.

The RealClearPolitics poll average for October 19-24 puts Fetterman 1.3 points ahead of Oz in the Pennsylvania US Senate race.

Related Topics

Senate Poor White House Gary May October Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

4 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

4 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

4 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

4 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

4 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.