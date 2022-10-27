Biden Not Concerned About US Senate Candidate Fetterman After Debate Debacle - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) President Joe Biden is not concerned about John Fetterman, a candidate for the US Senate from Pennsylvania, after he displayed significant cognitive difficulties during a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz having suffered a stroke, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Not at all," Karine said during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, when asked whether Biden is concerned about Fetterman after his poor debate performance on Tuesday evening.

During the debate, Fetterman used captions at the request of his campaign to overcome cognitive challenges from the stroke he suffered in May.

Despite the computerized assistance to help him trough the debate, Fetterman frequently erred in his speech.

Fetterman's Communications Director Joe Calvello claimed the captions system was filled with mistakes. However, debate host Nexstar Media Group Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman said the production team went to extraordinary lengths to ensure the system's effectiveness.

Weitman said that Fetterman only chose to attend one of two possible debate rehearsals to familiarize himself with the equipment.

The RealClearPolitics poll average for October 19-24 puts Fetterman 1.3 points ahead of Oz in the Pennsylvania US Senate race.