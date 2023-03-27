Biden Not Concerned That Situation in Israel Will Devolve Into Civil War - White House

US President Joe Biden is not concerned that the situation in Israel will devolve into civil war amid mass protests against judicial reform in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

