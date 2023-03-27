UrduPoint.com

Biden Not Concerned That Situation In Israel Will Devolve Into Civil War - White House

March 27, 2023

Biden Not Concerned That Situation in Israel Will Devolve Into Civil War - White House

US President Joe Biden is not concerned that the situation in Israel will devolve into civil war amid mass protests against judicial reform in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden is not concerned that the situation in Israel will devolve into civil war amid mass protests against judicial reform in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The President (Biden) is not concerned that Israel was going to devolve into any kind of civil war," Kirby said during a press briefing.

