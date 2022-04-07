Biden Not Considered Close Contact of Covid-Infected Pelosi Despite Interactions - WH

US President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day ahead of her visit to Taiwan, the White House press office said on Thursday

"The President is not considered a close contact of Speaker Pelosi as defined by the CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The President saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days," the press office said in a statement.

Biden tested negative last night and will continue to be tested regularly, the statement added.

The statement, however, omitted the fact that Pelosi kissed Biden on the cheek following the celebration ceremony of the Affordable Care Act success on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama also attended the event and were in close proximity to Pelosi.

Pelosi's positive test result is the latest of a recent wave of positive tests among White House officials and lawmakers. The list includes White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director Jamal Simmons, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Attorney General Merrick Garland, among others.

US media reported that several members of the press who attended an event on Saturday with Psaki, Garland, Raimondo and Simmons also tested positive.

Earlier on Thursday, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced that she has tested positive.