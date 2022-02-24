Biden Not Considering Meeting With Putin Right Now - White House
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden is not considering meeting with President Vladimir Putin or having other type of engagement with the Russian leader at the moment, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
"No, we're not considering a meeting with President Putin or engagement with him right now," Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday.