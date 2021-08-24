Biden Not Considering Speaking To Taliban Leadership At This Time - Sullivan
Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden is not considering speaking to the representatives of the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia),US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.
"With respect to whether President Biden is likely to speak to the leadership of the Taliban, that is not in contemplation at this time," Sullivan said.